The opposition have described as untimely the death of former minister Abdul Nadduli’s son, Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli. Jakana has been pronounced dead by his family this morning. The cause of his death is however not yet known.

Jakana who contested for Nakaseke Central MP seat in the 2021 elections was reported missing for several weeks after he was picked by a drone before police confirmed his arrest.

He was later charged in court over promoting sectarianism contrary to section 41 of the Penal Code Act.

Last month, the controversial political commentator who was in March this year involved in a road crash and has been moving with the support of crutches was released from prison.

NUP Secretary-General, David Rubongoya has this morning taken to Twitter to reveal that Jakaana Nadduli was found dead at his home.

Appearing on Morning at NTV, Rtd Col Dr. Kizza Besigye eulogized Jakana’s death but claims his death cannot be separated from his political views.