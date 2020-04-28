By Shamim Nateebwa

Opposition politicians are mourning the death of Barbra Allimadi the former international affairs secretary at the Alliance for National transformation who was on Monday found dead in her house in Kiwatule.

Dr Kizza Besigye, the former president for Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) where Allimadi was also once a member describes her as an impactful and fearless frontline activist.

“Barbara has been an impactful and a fearless frontline activist of the ongoing liberation struggle in Uganda. Her sudden (& still inexplicable) demise is as shocking &painful as it’s debilitating. Heartfelt condolences to family &friends,” Besigye tweeted.

Norbert Mao, the president of Democratic Party has praised the late Alimadi, describing her as hardworking and her death is a great blow to the opposition.

“I’m saddened by the loss of Barbara. It hit us like a thunderbolt. I send sincere condolences to her family and also @mugishamuntu for a loss so colossal. The sudden loss of a person we knew, appreciated & admired is hard to accept. But we know she rests in the arms of our Lord,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East, Robert Kyagulanyi and leaders of the People Power movement, in a tweet, describe her as a freedom fighter, who has been a true comrade in the struggle for freedom and democracy.

“With deep shock & profound grief, I learnt of the untimely passing of our sister Barbara Allimadi. She has been a freedom fighter! A true comrade in the struggle for freedom & democracy. My deepest condolences to her family, esp my brother @allimadi & ANT family, @mugishamuntu,” he said.

The Alliance for National transformation coordinator for Finance and Administration, Alice Alaso says the body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem to establish the cause of her sudden death.