The Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among, has prayed that MPs who boycotted the maiden regional sitting do not go to Gulu or northern Uganda during the campaign period. She made the remarks during the opening of Wednesday’s session.

Ms. Among emphasized that Gulu is an integral part of Uganda and that Parliament’s decision to hold sittings there is unwavering. She criticized the politicians who have chosen to boycott the Gulu sittings yet the House has held parliamentary sessions in Kololo.

“It is the same legal basis upon which Parliament sits in Kololo and Kampala Serena Hotel. In any case, Gulu, where we are holding the historic sitting is part of Uganda therefore no one in their own right mind can attempt to deprive the beloved people of Northern Uganda the opportunity of the landmark sitting,” she said.

“I pray that those who say that they boycott do not come to Gulu or the Greater North when it is only campaign time,” she added.

In the same session, Ms. Among announced that Parliament will hold another regional sitting in the second quarter of the fourth year of the 11th Parliament. The specific region for the next sitting will be determined at a later date.

The Speaker also highlighted that all regional sittings will focus on addressing the specific issues and concerns of the respective regions.

Among the opposition MPs present at the Gulu sitting were Veronica Nanyondo (Bukomansimbi), Jimmy Lwanga (Njeru Municipality), Twaha Kagabo (Bukoto South), Kazibwe Bashir Mbazira (Kawempe South), Abedi Bwanika (Kimanya Kabonera), Lulume Bayiga (Buikwe South), Richard Lumu (Mityana South), the DP party whip, and other members from various opposition parties.