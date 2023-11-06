The opposition Members of Parliament on Monday demanded answers from the government following a directive by President Museveni.

Recently, the president ordered the Balaalo with non–fenced farmland in Acholi to leave the region within three weeks.

Speaking to journalists at parliament, opposition shadow ministers and some MPs from Acholi together with the Leader of Opposition, Mr. Mathias Mpuuga expressed concern over the Balaalo grazing on people’s gardens.

Mpuuga said that it is irregular for the president to allow the Balaalo to also fence off the land they are grazing on. Mpuuga alleges that the Balaalo grabbed the said land from Acholi people.

Mpuuga also tasked the government to explain why it has delayed compensating locals whose cattle were stolen from Acholi during the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war.

“The new cattle occupants are falling into vacant land but this was land owned and still owned by the Acholi, they used to graze cattle on this land. We are demanding for accountability on the cattle that was stolen from Acholi land and why it has taken this long to return the cattle that was stolen from the people of Acholi,” Mpuuga said.