By Prossy Kisakye

A section of MPs has expressed concern over how political prisoners’ cases arrested during presidential campaigns in 2021 will be handled after the Chief Justice Owinyi-Dollo suspended court case hearings due to Covid-19.

The Chief Justice this week suspended all court hearings and appearances including election petitions for the next 42 days.

According to the circular issued on Monday, the suspension is in line with the presidential directives issued on Sunday for the prevention of the further spread of (COVID-19).

However, Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko says there is a likelihood of extending the partial lockdown after the 42 days, thus delaying justice.

Mawokota North MP Hillary Kiyaga aka Dr Hilderman also shares similar sentiments.