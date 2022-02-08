By Ritah Kemigisa

The Opposition in Parliament has resolved to censure the Minister of Security Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi for failing to respond to cases of torture and missing persons in the country.

Addressing journalists at parliament, the Leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga who maintained their two weeks protest without attending plenary has accused the minister of abdicating from duty, being incompetent and unfit to be in this office.

“I have already lodged the official notice to the clerk, it has been properly received, the speaker and deputy speakers office have also received this notice of censure,” said Mr Mpuuga.

He also adds that “by the end of day tomorrow, we shall issue the documents of censure for members to upend their signatures.”

Mpuuga has meanwhile revealed plans to open registration books in all constituencies to enable Ugandans register cases of human rights violation.

Mpuuga says the public registers will help all affected people to record their complaints so that they can continue demanding for justice to prevail.

He says in constituencies where the registers will not be availed, telephone numbers will be given for people to report.