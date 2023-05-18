By Esther Oluka | Monitor

Opposition Members of Parliament are against the Shs350 million that has been proposed for bedding, clothes and footwear at State House.

The money has been allocated under the Annual Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2023/2024.

Led by the Shadow Minister Finance Mr Muwanga Kivumbi and Kira Municipality legislator, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who presented the Minority Report together, the legislators had contrasting opinions on the Majority Report that was presented on the Floor by the Budget Committee Chairperson Mr Patrick Isiagi Opolot (Kachumbala County) on the Floor of the House earlier today.

“There is Shs350 million to buy clothes. The same amount was provided last year. This means, we are spending on average Shs1 million on President’s clothes everyday,” Mr Ssemujju said while referring to the Minority Report. Read more