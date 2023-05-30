Opposition Members of Parliament have condemned President Museveni’s remarks cautioning National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs to avoid using personal funds in their constituencies.

Addressing the 10-day NRM parliamentary caucus retreat at National Army Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi, Museveni warned that this will keep them in the debt cycle.

“You will get leaders who are indebted. Indebted leaders are dangerous,” Museveni warned.

Now the opposition MPs accuse the president and his government of neglecting the service delivery that would have helped people at the grassroots who turn to their area MPs to fill the gaps.

Nakawa East MP, Eng. Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo says he cannot stop using his money to bring closer service delivery to the people who are in need.

Buyaga West MP, Barnabas Tinkasimire, says the huge budgetary allocation to the State House has affected service delivery, forcing MPs to invest their own money in the constituencies to meet voters’ demands.

Former Leader of Opposition also Gulu City Woman MP, Betty Ochan, says government borrows a lot of funds but it is surprising that the population of Uganda still lives in poverty.