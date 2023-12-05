By Jackson Onyango

The opposition wing in Parliament is scheduled to deliver a response to the government statement on human rights violations later this afternoon during the plenary sitting.

Last week, the Leader of Opposition, Mr Mathias Mpuuga asked to be accorded the opportunity to provide a comprehensive response since they were furnished with the statement on the same day.

The sitting had marked their return to parliament after a month-long boycott of the plenary sittings that had culminated in their impugned ban from committee sittings by the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

A section of the MPs from the opposition accused the government for issuing a blanket denial on the raised concerns of human rights violations top on the list being the whereabouts of the 18 missing persons.

The state minister for internal affairs, David Muhoozi, while reading the statement stated that some of the persons had sought asylum outside the country on flimsy grounds.

That the cases of missing persons were never reported to the police as required by the law.

The statement indicated that the investigations of truck number 999 17 which was captured in video involved in an indiscriminate shooting during the November 2020 riots were inconclusive.

It also denied the NUP security aide Frank Ssenteza was crashed by a UPDF truck, among other accusations.