By Benjamin Jumbe

Opposition Members of Parliament have walked out of the House in protest over the arrest of two of their colleagues.

Led by the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, the MPs were dissatisfied with the explanation given by Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja for the re-arrest on Kawempe North’s Muhamad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana.

Nabbanja promised to bring the concerned government Ministries Departments and Agencies together and come up with a way forward.

However, the empty opposition seats prompted the Speaker to prematurely adjourn the House to tomorrow.

Earlier, Speaker Jacob Oulanya had suspended the House for 15 minutes to allow the Government Chief Whip get the minister of internal affairs.

This followed concerns raised by several legislators including the Leader of Opposition in parliament Mathius Mpuuga, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Theodore Ssekikubo over the re-arresting of the duo.

The legislators said it was time for parliament to stand up to defend the constitution and not stay silent when such rights violations are meted against Ugandans.

In response, Speaker Jacob Oulanya demanded an explanation on the re-arrest of the two legislators noting that unless it is given, parliament would not proceed.