Kira Municipality MP Hon Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has revealed that many MPs voted for Kadaga because they believed that her win would hurt the dictator.

“Many Opposition MPs were telling me that they will vote for Kadaga because her win will hurt the dictator more,” he said.

While appearing on NTV today morning, Ssemujju says between Kadaga and Oulanyah, he would vote for Kadaga. However, he blames Kadaga for choosing Museveni instead of Ugandans during the age limit debate.

“Kadaga had one day to choose between Uganda and Museveni, that was the day of the age limit bill, she chose Museveni. Kadaga behaved like a Chief, she scattered staff around Parliament, chased journalists, and did many things that I don’t want to talk about but between her and Oulanyah, I would choose Kadaga,” she said.

According to Ssemujju, Kololo, where the elections for the speakership race were held was hijacked and under influence.

“If you look at the way we were being checked while entering Kololo, it was a complete hijack and you would tell from the word go that the election was under influence,” Ssemujju said.

Hon Ibrahim Ssemujju garnered 15votes, Hon Jacob Oulanyah garnered 310 votes while the former speaker of the 10th Parliament Rebecca Kadaga garnered 197 votes in the concluded speakership elections.

Read also: https://www.kfm.co.ug/news/expect-a-fight-from-me-if-you-personalize-parliament-ssemujju-tells-oulanyah.html