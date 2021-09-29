By Ritah Kemigisa

Opposition legislators in parliament have vowed not to attend plenary until the Kawempe North Member of parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana are produced in court and released.

Joint security forces re-arrested both Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana shortly after they were released from Kigo prison.

The duo has appeared at Masaka Court this afternoon presided over by grade one magistrate, Grace Wakooli.

Yesterday, the MPs walked out of parliament in protest of the manner in which the two MPs were re-arrested

Addressing journalists today, the Opposition Chief Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe condemned the continued arrest of their colleagues in non-gazetted areas.

Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has since condemned the manner in which the MPs were arrested, saying technocrats in government complicate matters for government by the haphazard manner in which policies are implemented.