The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi together with other opposition MPs have vowed to stand surety for jailed political prisoners on Monday in a bid to secure their freedom.

During his visit to Luzira prison on Thursdays, Ssenyonyi said some political prisoners were taken to the Court Martial and denied bail yet their parents had offered themselves to stand surety.

Ssenyonyi also noted that there are political prisoners who have spent 4-3 years in jail without being produced in court which is contrary to the law.

“We are making a clarion call to the Judiciary headed by the Chief Justice, let’s take these matters seriously. Some of the ladies who are here have exceeded the 180 days, the six-month bail requirement because they haven’t been committed to the High Court. They keep appearing before the Magistrate’s Court for mention,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Meanwhile, he added that they have also discovered female political prisoners who were arrested for begging on streets, including breastfeeding mothers.