Opposition Politicians vying for various positions in the forthcoming elections have vowed to start meeting their voters just like their counterparts in the ruling party are doing.

This followed videos of various aspirants for MP seats in various districts from NRM convening big meetings in the guise of doing government work.

Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa says they are also to start holding such meetings to consult their voters starting next week and they do not expect police to arrest them, because NRM cadres who have been doing the same have not been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Kira Municipality MP and forum for democratic change spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju,says they are to change their campaign strategy in the new normal to avoid disruptions by the police.

Electoral commission issued guidelines for the 2021 elections banning public rallies.