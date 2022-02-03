By Ritah Kemigisa

Parliament business has this afternoon come to a standstill, as opposition MPs led by their leader Mathias Mpuuga walked out in protest over the failure by government to address the continued torture of Ugandans.

Raising a matter of national importance, Mpuuga said the fate of missing persons, those tortured and some who have been killed should receive the justice they deserve arguing that the matter is not partisan in nature but affects all Ugandans.

Efforts by the Deputy Speaker Anitah Among to get the opposition to remain patient and wait for the cabinet to present a report on the matter next week fell on deaf ears as they moved out in protest.

Mpuuga says the opposition side will not attend parliament for two weeks and return with a motion after.