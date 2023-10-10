A section of opposition legislators in Parliament has walked out of today’s plenary sitting in protest against the recent arrest of National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders and supporters.

This came after the shadow minister for finance, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi who acted as Leader of Opposition raised a matter of national concern condemning the acts of security agencies that raided NUP party offices on Monday, October 9, arresting people who had gathered to pray for the souls of those who were allegedly killed in various parts of the country.

Kivumbi challenged the government to explain the law under which security is allowed to stop people from holding prayers or assemblies despite the constitutional court’s move to nullify the Public Order Management Act.

“The other day, the leader of the National Unity Platform Hon Robert Kyagulanyi was kidnapped from a plane and driven to his home. Yesterday, the offices of the National Unity Platform were not only sealed off but leaders were arrested [NUP Secretary General David Rubongoya and party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi] and so many of our youth are being held in custody. It becomes very hard for me to sit here and lead the other side [opposition] without a very clear explanation,” Kivumbi said.

He further demanded the unconditional release of all political prisoners backed by a statement from the Minister of Internal Affairs.