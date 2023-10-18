A section of opposition Members of Parliament has again walked out of a plenary sitting in protest of among other issues; heavy deployment at parliament and denying them a chance to table the video showing the alleged human rights violations by security agencies.

The legislators also complained about the ban of NTV and NBS televisions from live-streaming Parliament proceedings, among other queries.

Led by the Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, the group said it is better to stay out of the House until government clarifies all matters of human rights violations, especially on the opposition leaders.

Mpuuga insisted that the Internal Affairs Minister must explain the security attack on the National Unity Platform party offices recently which saw the arrest of party leaders and supporters.

“I survived by the whisker, the people who attacked us came from Parliament what should scare MPs more is that the two televisions NBS and NTV always livestream they have been put off livestream, can we legislate under that kind of environment and I think it is adequate enough for me to honorably take leave,” Mpuuga said on Wednesday.

He also also protested the Deputy Speaker’s call for MPs who are not from the opposition to sit on the opposition side.