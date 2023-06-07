As Ugandans eagerly await the State of the Nation Address, a section of opposition Members of Parliament has faulted President Museveni for the increasingly upsetting economic and security situation in the country with no clear interventions.

Nansana municipality MP Wakayima Musoke says he expects the president in his State of the Nation address this afternoon, to inform the citizens of the actual lasting solutions to the problems they are grappling with.

“We have discovered that a number of children are dropping out of school because of finance and we want the president to tell us because which country won’t have educated people? School fees is too high, what is the government doing?,” Wakayima said.

Meanwhile, Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Muwada Nkunyingi advises the opposition to shun today’s address because all the concerns raised previously by the opposition are never worked upon.

“The concerns we have been raising have remained constant, the kidnaps, human rights violations, there’s no rule of law in this country… what has he [Museveni] done?,” Nkunyingi said.

A cross-section of Ugandans are also hoping that President Museveni will in his State of Nation address today talk about the high food prices and ever-rising cost of living.

Many who spoke to KFM earlier are also eagerly waiting to hear the President talk about the growing insecurity and institutionalized corruption, which continues to bedevil his rule, 37 years after taking power in 1986.

The president will make the yearly address against the backdrop of a country struggling with a sagging economy and high levels of unemployment.

He is also expected to highlight any achievements measured against promises he made in last year’s speech.

The event that will take place at Kololo ceremonial grounds starting at 2 pm will also mark the opening of the 3rd Session of the 11th Parliament.