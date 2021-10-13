By Ritah Kemigisa

Political analysts have revealed that the new opposition People’s Front for Transition pressure group has exposed the challenges in succession politics.

Last week, the pressure group named four-time presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye as its leader, deputized by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Many have condemned the choice of leaders for the new pressure group saying they have been the same faces over time, wondering if there are no other people to lead the struggle.

However Siraje Nsanja, a KIU political science don says having the same faces leading the struggle might not matter that much but also exposes the need for a successor in the opposition.

Ambassador Harold Achemah says having similar forces steering the need for change is not bad citing the Zambia revolution provided they have new ideas that can solve the common challenges affecting Ugandans and not changing names of pressure groups.