The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, also Nakawa West MP, Joel Sssenyonyi has launched the opposition priority areas for 2024-2026.

While unveiling a policy paper containing their priority areas in Kampala this morning, Sssenyonyi noted that cognisant of their cardinal role of keeping the government in check, the opposition has renewed it’s commitment to fostering a democratic, inclusive and prosperous nation.

He said the citizens have for long endured human rights abuses, dictatorship, bad governance, intimidation, harassment, poor economic and public financial management due to authoritarian leadership which has brought untold suffering to the people.

Sssenyonyi said one of the key areas of focus will be on fighting Corruption and irrelevant expenditure, poor and inefficient service delivery, respect for the rule of law and human rights and Illegal land evictions among others.

According to the Inspector General of Government’s report for the financial year 2022-2023, corruption has resulted into loss of over Shs 10 trillion annually.

“The opposition will also unpack the right to health to ensure that adequate medical equipment in health facilities, improved salaries for health workers and their working conditions among other priorities”, he said.