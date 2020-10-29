

Alliance for National Transformation Presidential Flag Bearer, Gen Mugisha Muntu, has urged Ugandans to offer financial support to political parties for effective participation in elective democracy.

According to Muntu, most of the opposition parties do not have enough money to run their day to day activities including campaigns which are part of the electoral road map.

Muntu says the ruling NRM party takes centre stage in Uganda’s politics because they have enough resources to finance their activities.

He adds that the current financial support they are receiving from the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue is not enough and is not even reliable.

In the recently released money to political parties with representatives in parliament, NRM took the lion share of Shs12b out of the sh15b, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) received Shs1.5b, Democratic Party (DP) got Shs600m, Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) Shss300m while JEEMA, with one legislator, received Shs41m.