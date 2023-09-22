Members of the Opposition in Parliament have protested what they termed as ‘wasteful expenditure’ by the government on the ongoing UN summit.

It is alleged that Uganda sent 71 delegates to the summit held in the US led by the Vice President, Prime Minister, and others without any justification, leading to the wastage of public funds.

While addressing journalists on Friday, the shadow minister for foreign affairs Mr. Muwada Nkunyingi who is also Kyadondo East MP said that some officials were denied access to attend the summit and are instead enjoying money.

He claims each official receives between Shs2.5 million to Shs3 million daily as per diem.

He added that some officials like the Minister of State for International Relations, Okello Olyemu took her wife to the summit using taxpayers’money.

“We protest the selfish Uganda government’s wasteful expenditure on foreign on foreign activities as in the instant case, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem going with a wife for a meeting of a few days using public resources,” Muwada said.

Muwada has now put on notice the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to account for the officials who have attended the UN summit in New York, US when parliament resumes.