By Elizabeth Kamurungi & Arthur Arnold Wadero

It was a return to a familiar conversation yesterday as members of Opposition political parties and academia gathered to discuss constitutional and electoral reforms.

The proposals resurrected include addressing the militarisation of politics and defining the role of the army and security agencies in elections, the return of presidential term limits and the nature of appointment of members of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Wandera Ogalo, an advocate and legal consultant, presented a paper highlighting the key legislative reforms needed to improve Uganda’s political landscape. He proposed that the office of the Vice President should become an elective position.

“A Vice President should not be a person who delivers condolence messages at funerals, attend weddings and church services on behalf of the President but a partner in the office of the President assisting in the execution of duties…it restricts autocratic rule,”‘ Mr Ogalo said.

He also proposed abolition of the Office of the Prime Minister, whose current duties will be transferred to the Vice President’s office.

Other proposals included devolution and strengthening decentralisation, adopting proportional representation, removing the army from Parliament, reducing the size of Parliament, and implementing public vetting of judicial officers and other appointees.