By Ritah Kemigisa

The opposition in parliament has questioned the move by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to return hawkers and vendors on the street.

Last week, the KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka announced that the authority had designed a plan to guide the operation of hawkers and vendors.

She said the new roadmap will consider several things, including a clear way of identifying suitable areas for hawkers, proper identification of hawkers, and the items to be sold in specific locations.

However, addressing journalists at parliament this morning, the shadow minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs also Rubaga North MP Abubaker Kawalya accuses the city authority of orchestrating a dubious plan to deploy security operatives masked as hawkers in downtown Kampala.

According to Kawalya, there is a need for a plan to construct more markets in the city to accommodate all affected vendors and hawkers.