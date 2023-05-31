Opposition political parties’ three-day retreat has kicked off this morning at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

Shadow minister for Information, also Mityana district Woman MP, Joyce Bagala says the retreat will focus on discussing constitutional and electoral reforms ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The meeting will be addressed by political party leaders including National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Amuriat, and Democratic Party’s Nobert Mao among others.

Bagala says they want to agree on legal reforms that will foster a conducive environment for a free and fair electoral process.

She noted that after this retreat, they will embark on consultative meetings across the country to gather citizens’ views about the same.

“The discussion of constitutional review and electoral reforms has been here, it’s not new but we are continuing with that discussion. iIts our duty and it’s going to involve all Members of Parliament of the opposition including independent members who agree with us,” Bagala said.

Meanwhile, Nakaseke South legislator, Luttamaguzi Ssemakula proposes that the number of MPs be reduced to save the ‘poor country’ from spending a lot of tax payers’ money on their exorbitant emoluments.