By Esther Oluka

The opposition has listed four demands in a rejoinder to the government’s statement made last week at Parliament in response to their concerns on human rights abuses and missing persons in the country.

Led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the legislators yesterday during a plenary sitting, first asked for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners rotting in numerous jails and illegal detention facilities without trial.

“Non-trial of these cases is a clear indication of lack of evidence on the side of the government and a red flag that these persecutions are intended to shrink the civil space further and criminalise association with the Opposition in our country,”Mr Mpuuga said.

The second demand to the government was formation of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights violations.

“We propose that the said Commission of Inquiry be chaired by a judge of the High Court,” Mr Mpuuga said, adding,

“We believe that the Commission will be endowed with the authority, independence, and resources necessary to uncover the truth, to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure justice prevails.”



The third demand was the establishment of a Select Committee to investigate cases of rape, defilement, destruction of property, murders, and unjustified arrests,among other crimes. Finally, that persons not subjected to military law and are currently being tried before any military court be transferred to civil courts under the direction of Director of Public Prosecutions as directed by the Constitutional Court in the Constitution Petition No.44 of 2015 between Capt (rtd) Amon Byarugaba and others versus Attorney General, decided on December 15, 2022 and was neither appealed nor stayed.

The rejoinder was a response to the November 29 statement from the Executive, reacting to concerns over human rights abuses raised by the Opposition. The responses followed the Opposition’s over one-month demand for answers on missing Ugandans and other human rights violations across the country.