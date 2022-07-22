By Ritah Kemigisa

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has accused the deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa of irregularly passing a motion for the government to acquire shares in Roko Construction Company limited.

Parliament last evening passed the proposal to acquire preference shares worth Shs 202.2 billion in Roko.

However, Mpuuga accuses the deputy speaker of illegally smuggling the matter onto the order paper even after his boss Anita Among stood over it on Wednesday.

Among had directed the finance minister to rectify the issues raised by the legislators and report back to the House.

This is after shadow finance minister Muwanga Kivumbi, in a minority report recommended a 51% share capital acquisition by the government that could amount to Shs16 billion far less than the proposed Shs207.13 billion amount.

Mpuuga says the decision by Tayebwa to pass the motion is thus scandalous and will be legally challenged.

Meanwhile, Kivumbi describes the deal as dubious.