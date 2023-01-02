Human rights advocates have advised the opposition leaders in Uganda to sue police over the continued disruption of their political events.

This after police blocked end-of-year prayers organized by the United Forces of Change led by former FDC president, Rtd Col Dr. Kiiza Besigye, and NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi at Sharing Hall Nsambya on December 30, 2022.

Besigye heightened the importance of these prayers to the opposition noting that they have passed through a very difficult year and needed to intercede with God for a better 2023.

It should be remembered that this is not the first opposition meeting to be blocked by police. The force insists that such gatherings need clearance from security (Inspector General of Police) which most opposition members don’t seek.

However, Julius Ssentamu, a human rights advocate tells KFM that since the country is in a multi-party system, each party should be left to carry out their activities freely without interference. He further told the change-seeking parties to sue security agencies, police in particular.