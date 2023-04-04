The Democratic Party (DP) has urged the opposition in parliament to engage government to incorporate its alternative budget in the national budget that is yet to be read.

Last week, the opposition Members of Parliament led by their leader, Mathias Mpuuga presented their Shs49 trillion alternative budget that they say government should consider if Ugandans are to develop.

Speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the President of Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya noted that the opposition’s alternative budget is pro-people but it will remain on paper if government is not engaged.

Meanwhile, he condemned the drafters of the alternative budget who didn’t take time to consult all opposition parties to include their views, yet they had good ideas.