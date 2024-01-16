Opposition politicians under the United Forces of Change (UFC) group have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the “declining” state of democracy and governance in Uganda. At a joint press conference held at Dr. Kizza Besigye’s Katonga Road office in Kampala, they urged Ugandans to rise up and fight for their rights.

The conference was attended by prominent figures, including National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction president Erias Lukwago, former FDC leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leaders led by Winnie Kiiza. Representatives from Uganda People’s Congress, Democratic Party, Congress Party, and PPP were also present.

Presenting a joint statement, ANT program coordinator Winnie Kiiza called for national unity and collective action to end what she described as a “reign of terror” characterized by a sinking economy, poor public services, military trials of political opponents, crumbling infrastructure, and human rights violations.

She emphasized that the struggle for change requires collaboration from religious leaders, professionals, civil society organizations, and the wider Ugandan population.

Kiiza further revealed the UFC’s plan for various activities aimed at bringing about change. These include highlighting the country’s poor infrastructure to a visiting delegation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) leaders later in the week. This initiative will involve symbolically planting trees in the city.

Additionally, joint prayer meetings are planned for Iganga on Monday and Lira on Tuesday.