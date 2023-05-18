Opposition Members of Parliament have rejected Shs454 billion allocated to State House in the next financial year 2023/2024.

They have proposed that it is reduced to Shs21 billion with the remaining over Shs400 billion going towards funding priorities in the health sector.

Presenting the minority report on the annual budget estimates for next financial year, Kira municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda described the allocation as a breach of the constitution, noting that it is unfair for the president to enjoy such luxury at the expense of poor Ugandans.

“This parliament will be in breach of the constitution if it passes a budget that allows the president to illegally swim in luxury at the expense of the citizen’s welfare,” said Ssemujju.

According to Ssemujju, “the president’s emoluments and benefits Act 1998 provides a salary, allowances and other benefits to the president. When budgeting for the president and his family, this law applies.”

Ssemuju warns that such a budget would mean the president spends Shs1 billion, Shs47 million per hour, and Shs1.5 million every two minutes.

He also questioned the Shs350 million proposed allocation for bedding, clothes, and footwear at State House.

He notes that such an allocation means that Uganda spends Shs1 million every day on the president’s clothing.

He has also drawn to the attention of Mps Shs7.8 billion provided for agricultural supplies and Shs184 million for veterinary supplies wondering if the president turned State House into a farm.