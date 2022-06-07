By Ritah Kemigisa

The leader of the opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga has announced that the opposition will not attend President Museveni’s State of the Nation Address this afternoon.

Addressing journalists at parliament this morning, Mpuuga says the decision by the shadow cabinet was made after consultations with Whips of the six parties with representation in parliament.

Mpuuga claims the President has reduced the State of the Nation Address to addressing his feelings and offers no solutions to the depressed Ugandans.

He adds that they are also not attending the address to show displeasure with the president’s continued interference with the judiciary and his failure to speak to and offer tangible solutions to the worsening economic situation in the country.

In his recent address to the country, Museveni described as suicidal calls for tax waivers and subsidies.