By Ritah Kemigisa

The Orthodox Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, His BeatitudeTheodore II has arrived in Uganda for a one week pastoral visit to honor the memory of the late Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga who passed on last month.

He was received by government chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa at Entebbe International Airport this afternoon.

The Pope is expected to preside over the special memorial service after the 40 days of Lwanga’s death on Sunday October 17th St. Nicholas Cathedral Namungoona.

During his stay, His Beatitude will conduct a number of pastoral visits to different Orthodox Mission centers in the central, East and Northern Uganda.

He is expected to meet with the president tomorrow and on Wednesday he will travel to Eastern Uganda to inaugurate the Orthodox Nuns’ Monastery of St Catherine at Kiyindi, in Buikwe district.

On October 14th, he will be in the Metropolis of Kampala where he is also expected to preside over the consecration of the temple at St. Paraskavi Orthodox Monastery in Busaana on October 14th 2021.

He is also expected to visit the Holy Diocese of Gulu as well meet other dignitaries in the country.