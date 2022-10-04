The Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire has tasked the Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola to ensure that unlawful arrests are dealt away with.

He made the call while speaking at the launch of health screening services at police stations. Organized by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the initiative was launched in a bid to prevent the spread of TB, HIV and malaria within the criminal justice system.

Otafiire says thorough investigations should be done before effecting arrests and that perpetrators in the police force will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the minister for security, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi earlier today denied the existence of any human rights violations in the country.

His statement comes following concerns raised by members of the opposition and human rights defenders over continued torture, disappearance of citizens, and alleged illegal detention.

Addressing journalists at a press conference ahead of the country’s 60th Independence Day anniversary celebrations, the minister said the country is governed under the rule of law and that any claims of human rights violations are false.