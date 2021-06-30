By Benson Tumusiime

With effect from tomorrow (Thursday), Ugandans will start accessing Internet services and all other social media sites without paying the Over The Top (OTT) tax or using encrypted connections such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

The government has abolished the Shs200 per day OTT tax and imposed a 12 per cent tax on Internet data in the new financial year, which starts tomorrow.

Internet data is used over a mobile connection that is not (Wi-Fi) to browse the web, check emails, play a video game, download music or use online streaming sites such as YouTube.

Internet traffic is the flow of data over the entire Internet, or in certain network links of its constituent networks. Common traffic measurements are total volume, in units of multiples of the byte, or as transmission rates in bytes per certain time units. This what government is going to charge every time one buys data for Internet use.

