By Ritah Kemigisa

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has underscored the need to review the Access to Information Act 2005.

Officiating at a dialogue to commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information, Oulanyah questioned the impact of this law on the growth of an ordinary Ugandan and also in developing communities in the country.

Oulanyah says as long as available information does not help one change their status then it ceases to be a public good.

According to the speaker, there is a need to make a final valuation of any law once it’s passed to assess its efficacy and if it’s not fit for purpose, it should be removed.

The day is running under the theme “The Right to Know – Building Back Better with Access to Information.”