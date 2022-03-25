The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, died of natural causes, the cousin who took care of him in hospital in America, said on Wednesday, contradicting what the deceased’s father said earlier this week.

Dr Opiyo Oloya, Oulanyah’s cousin, told mourners at a vigil at the late’s residence in Muyenga, Kampala, that the Speaker was at the cancer treatment centre.

“My brother died of natural causes. It was not by design, it was not by anybody. If you are saying somebody did something on him, I say no. Let us focus on honouring the man, the father, the brother, uncle, the leader that he was, the man who cared so deeply,” he said.

Dr Opiyo said Oulanyah went through a lot of pain but he was very strong and positive.

Several government officials, including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, ministers, MPs, and friends of the Speaker attended the vigil.

