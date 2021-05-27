By Ruth Anderah

Private lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has petitioned the East African Court of Justice to challenge the election of new speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

According to the documents filed before the court’s Kampala registry in Kololo, Mabirizi says the votes were higher than the number of members of parliament present on polling day.

In his suit Mabirizi also challenged the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo presiding over elections yet Oulanyah was stated as his professional referee on his resume.

Now Mabirizi wants the regional Court to declare that Oulanyah’s election was illegal, declare the position vacant and order for fresh elections.

He also wants the position of Deputy Speaker declared vacant because Oulanyah presided over her election yet he is also illegally in the office.