By Ritah Kemigisa

The former deputy speaker of the 10th parliament Jacob Oulanyah has formally handed over his office today.

While handing over his official car and office keys to the principal Private Secretary to the office of Deputy Speaker, Robinson Kaweesa, Oulanya said his tenure which he began on May 19th,2016 has officially come to an end today.

He has told journalists that he is not going to occupy the same office again signaling a tough battle ahead for the Speakership race against his former boss, Rebecca Kadaga.

Oulanya who has served in both the 9th and 10th parliament as deputy speaker says he is proud of his tenure noting that he has achieved a lot notwithstanding a few challenges.

Oulanya will tomorrow return to parliament where he will be sworn in as Omoro county MP.