By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM leaders at all structural levels in Lira city have been tasked to take the responsibility of monitoring and inspecting government programs and projects very seriously in order to consolidate the party’s political support.

The call was made by the NRM National Vice Chairperson for Northern who is also the speaker of parliament Uganda Jacob Oulanyah as he concluded his 3-day northern region tour.

Meeting leaders in Lira City, Oulanya said the party leaders want the NRM structures to get involved in the supervision of the implementation of Government Projects

In all his engagements in West Nile, Acholi and Lango, Oulanyah emphasized the need for a coordinated and collective effort from the leaders if they are to fast-track the implementation of the NRM Manifesto 2021-2026.