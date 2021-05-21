By Moses Ndhaye

The former deputy speaker and also Omoro County MP, Jacob Oulanyah has officially expressed interest to stand for the speakership in the 11th Parliament on the NRM ticket.

Speaking to journalists at the NRM secretariat, Oulanya underscored the need to change the way parliament is run, further adding that there is a need to restore the confidence of the legislative house among members of the public.

According to Oulanya, the next five years of parliament should not be like the previous five years of parliament.

He says he wants history to be rewritten and the story of parliament to be retold.

Oulanya will now battle for the speakership position with his former boss Rebecca Kadaga.

The NRM top organ will tomorrow sit to vet the names of those who have applied for speaker and deputy speaker positions.

Those that sail through this process will be subjected to a secret ballot by members on Sunday.

The speaker and deputy speaker of the 11th parliament will be elected during the 1st sitting on May 24th, 2021 which shall be held at the Kololo ceremonial grounds.