By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has so far received two aspiring candidates who have expressed interest in running for the Omoro County parliamentary seat.

This has been confirmed by Moses Kagona, the Omoro District Returning Officer in an interview with KFM with nominations set for 12th and 13th May 2022 at Omoro District Council Hall ahead of polls set for 26th May 2022.

Kagona says among those who have already picked nomination forms is Andrew Ojok, son of former area Member of Parliament and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Ojok was recently endorsed by the National Resistance Movement as the sole flag bearer in the forthcoming by-election to fill the vacant seat left by his father.

Meanwhile, the commission yesterday commenced the display of the National voters register in all the 84 polling stations in Omoro County which will be running upto the 4th May.