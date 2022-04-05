By Ritah Kemigisa

The former speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah succumbed to multiple organ failure.

This was resulting from the progressive recurrent Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma type of cancer.

This has been confirmed by the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng in a brief medical report presented in parliament this afternoon.

She has informed parliament that Oulanyah’s ill health started in 2019 when he discovered a big swelling in the neck which was later discovered be a cancer.

She however says much as he had completed treatment for this swelling, he later developed some challenges during the lockdown and election period when he was unable to be in hospital.

Aceng meanwhile reveals that the liver and lungs of Oulanyah started failing while still admitted at Mulago and the Heart and Kidney failed while in Seattle.

The report also shows that Oulanyah had multiple bacterial infections which were discovered while in Uganda and viral infections that were discovered in Seattle.

She adds that the treatment for the viral infection further suppressed the bone marrow of Oulanyah and could not produce red and white blood cells with platelets.

