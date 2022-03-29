By Ritah Kemigisa

The former speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah will be buried next week on Friday, April 8th, at his ancestral home in Lalogi Village, Omoro district.

This has been confirmed by the minister for presidency Milly Babalanda who is also the chairperson of the National Organising committee tasked by the president to ensure a decent send-off of Oulanyah.

The day of burial will be observed as a public holiday.

Babalanda has meanwhile confirmed that the body of Oulanyah will arrive this Friday at Entebbe International Airport at 2pm aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

“The casket will be received with full honors. A few leaders and family members will be allowed at this ceremony. Immediately after, the casket will be handed over to A plus Funeral Management,” said Babalanda.

The body will be removed from the funeral home and taken to the speaker’s home in Muyenga on Sunday and Monday to allow friends and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

“There will be a small service conducted and attended by few people on Sunday,” added Babalanda.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Oulanyah’s body will lie in state at parliament for Members of parliament to pay their last respects and spend a night there.

His body will on Wednesday April 6th be taken to Kololo ceremonial grounds for a state funeral led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Dr Kazimba Mugalu.

“His Excellency President Museveni will lead the nation in paying tribute to the late Speaker of Parliament,” added Babalanda.

In observance to covid19 restrictions, the number of people to attend the service Kololo, Babalanda said the venue will be limited to a few people.

“A maximum number of 1,500 persons including Members of the Executive, Members of Parliament, Members of the Judiciary, Foreign Dignitaries, Heads of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Family Members and Leaders from Acholi sub-region will access the grounds.

She adds that at 3:00pm on that day, Oulanyah’s casket will be airlifted to his ancestral home in Omoro where it will be received by the family and Acholi leaders and later a vigil will be held at his home.

A day after that on Thursday, the body of Oulanyah will lie at Lalogi for final respects by members of the public before he is finally put to rest on Friday starting at 9:00am.