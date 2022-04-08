By Ritah Kemigisa

Jacob Oulanyah, the late speaker of the 11th parliament will today be laid to rest in Ajuri village, Lalogi Sub County in Omoro District.

Oulanyah died on March 20th in Seattle, USA.

A post mortem report has since shown that Oulanyah who has been battling cancer since 2019 succumbed to multiple organ failure.

His body was returned to the country last Friday and this week a number of activities have been held in his honor including; lying in state at parliament overnight, state funeral service at Kololo ceremonial grounds and an emergency regional council meeting that was held yesterday.

The burial ceremony is expected to commence at 9am with a funeral service.

The day has since been designated as a public holiday according to the Parliamentary Pensions Act, which among others stipulates benefits for the speaker and deputy speaker in the event of death or retirement.

Daily Monitor recently reported that the family of the late Oulanyah and clan leaders had agreed to bury Oulanyah next to the grave of his mother and wife.

The casket will be wrapped in the national flag and there will be a 17 gun salute at the burial.