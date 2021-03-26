By Ritah Kemigisa

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah has hit back at speaker Rebecca Kadaga who accused him of running away from delegated assignments.

While launching her campaign bid for speakership, Kadaga said she had offered Oulanya opportunities to chair the house, offers which he often turned down.

However speaking to journalists after receiving his covid shot this morning at parliament, Oulanya said “ that’s not true, it’s not true, I never ran away my friend, never ,never, the truth has a way of coming out at their own time.”

Oulanya however said he is confident he will win because he is assured of majority support.

“This one when it comes , I will win big, we will wait for the vote, 300 and pour are still campaigning , if you have 300 you do not campaign,” said Mr Oulanya.

He however says he is still awaiting for his NRM party to make calls for the expression of interest for the speakership job before he can take active engagement in the heated race.

Oulanya meanwhile told reporters that he has trust in the system of his party.