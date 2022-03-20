The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has eulogised the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

While addressing Parliament, Anita Among who broke down described Oulanyah as a strict timekeeper and a God-fearing man.

“My brother Jacob Oulanyah was a very strict timekeeper and a God-fearing man. We did everything humanly possible to ensure that he gets the best treatment but God took him, it’s never our timing,” she said.

Among adds that Oulanyah was a principled man and always stood by his word.

“As a person and the Parliament family, we Loved and cherished Jacob dearly, he stood tall as a gentle giant, a principled man, a man of his word and an accomplished lawyer and legislator,” she said.

She says, “Jacob appreciated the value of teamwork, and held us as the Parliament family together. We looked forward to many years of working together in the service of our Country and the people of Uganda.”

Oulanyah passed on this morning in Seattle, WA, the USA where he was receiving treatment.

