By Ritah Kemigisa

The body of the former speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah is to arrive today aboard an Ethiopian Airline plane.

Oulanyah died on March 20th at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle in the United states.

According to the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda who is also the chairperson of the National Organizing Committee, the body will arrive at Entebbe International Airport at 2pm.

The casket will be received with full honors and a few leaders and family members will be allowed to the airport and immediately after the body will be handed over to the A Plus funeral management.

Some of the dignitaries expected to receive the body include the Vice president Jessica Alupo, the speaker of parliament Anitah Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa.

At the airport, there will be dancers who will perform the traditional Acholi dance, Bwola in honor of the deceased.