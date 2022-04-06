By Ritah Kemigisa

The body of the late speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah will today be taken to Kololo ceremonial grounds where a special state funeral service is to be held in his honor.

The state service is to be officiated by President Museveni with the main celebrant being the Church of Uganda Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu.

On Tuesday, Oulanyah’s body spent the night at parliament where legislators paid tribute to the deceased.

According to the minister for the presidency Milly Babalanda, only 1,500 have been invited to attend the event at Kololo ceremonial grounds including MPS, Ministers and family of the deceased among others.

After today’s service, Oulanyah’s body will be airlifted to Lalogi village in Omoro District to give chance to the local people to mourn for their great son.

Oulanyah who succumbed to multiple organ failure will be buried on Friday at this ancestral home in Omoro.