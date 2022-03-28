By Ritah Kemigisa

The body of the former speaker of the 11th parliament is to arrive in the country on Friday, April 1st.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda who is also the chairperson of the National Organizing Committee President Museveni tasked to ensure a decent send-off of Oulanyah.

Oulanyah was last week announced dead by President Museveni.

Oulanyah died from the University Of Washington Medical Center in Seattle in the United states.

Babalanda meanwhile says the arrival of Oulanyah’s body will be followed by a weeklong series of activities for his burial.

She adds that she will issue the official burial programme tomorrow.

According to the Parliamentary Pensions Act, the day Oulanyah will be buried shall be declared as a public holiday.

Currently, national flags continue to be flown at half-mast.

At Oulanyah’s burial, there shall be a seventeen gun salute.